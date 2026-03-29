Bengaluru GBA Budget: Roads, welfare, khata reforms in focus

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With the presentation of the North, South, and West City Corporation budgets on Saturday, March 28, Bengaluru has completed its first comprehensive fiscal mapping under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). These 2026–27 budgets follow Friday’s announcements by the East and Central divisions, rounding out a city-wide strategy focused on infrastructure and social welfare.

The budgets come after the state government dissolved the unified Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and replaced it with the Greater Bengaluru Authority, splitting the city into five corporations to decentralise administration.

Like the earlier announcements, the latest budgets focus on infrastructure expansion, building regulation reforms, and welfare measures, while also outlining new strategies to boost civic revenues.

Roadworks and traffic management

All three corporations have proposed road widening and traffic management projects to ease congestion and improve mobility.

In South Bengaluru, road widening will be taken up on Subramanyapura Road and stretches between Begur Main Road and Begur Koppa Road at a combined cost of Rs 60 crore. The long-pending Ejipura Elevated Corridor is expected to be completed by September 2026. Feasibility studies have also been proposed for grade separators at major junctions, including Jayanagar and Vega City.

The North corporation plans to widen 30.5 km of roads across 12 stretches, including Tannery Road, Bagalur Main Road, and Jakkur Double Road, with Rs 25 crore allocated for new works. In West Bengaluru, road widening will cover key stretches such as Ittamadu Road, Kurubarahalli Main Road, and Hanumanth Nagar Main Road, with Rs 8 crore earmarked.

Alongside road expansion, pedestrian infrastructure is also being prioritised. The North corporation has allocated Rs 50 crore for pedestrian paths, skywalks, and junction improvements. The South corporation plans to construct 18 skywalks under a public-private partnership model, including a Rs 32 crore project connecting Banashankari Temple, the Metro station, and the TTMC.

The West corporation has proposed upgrading 500 km of footpaths and constructing 100 skywalks over three years, with Rs 50 crore allocated for the current year.

Revenue and building reforms

A key focus across the North, South, and West corporations is increasing revenue through property regularisation and planning reforms. All three have announced large-scale conversion of ‘B-khata’ properties into ‘A-khata’, bringing unregularised properties into the formal system and expanding the tax base.

The North corporation has projected about Rs 680 crore in revenue from these conversions, while the South expects Rs 225 crore. The West estimates around Rs 563 crore this year.

Revenue from Premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) policies is also expected to be significant. The South corporation has projected Rs 360 crore, while the West estimates Rs 380 crore through this route.

The North corporation is implementing a GIS-based property tax system, while the West plans to digitally map all civic assets and introduce tracking systems using GIS and unique IDs.

Building approvals are being streamlined under the “Nambike Nakshe” (trusted plan) scheme, which allows automatic approval for smaller residential buildings within 15 days. The North corporation said this applies to four-unit residential buildings on plots up to 375 square metres, with approvals processed through software systems.

Welfare and livelihood schemes

Welfare programmes remain a major component of the budgets, particularly for economically weaker sections and civic workers.

In North Bengaluru, Rs 71.07 crore has been allocated for housing, with subsidies of up to Rs 5 lakh for around 1,420 beneficiaries. Education programmes have been allotted Rs 8.94 crore, covering fee reimbursements and financial assistance from school to postgraduate levels. The corporation has also earmarked Rs 4.08 crore under the e-Sarathi scheme to support about 350 beneficiaries in purchasing autos or cars.

The South corporation has announced similar housing subsidies of Rs 5 lakh for pourakarmikas, SC/ST communities, and other beneficiaries, along with Rs 12.73 crore for health programmes, including treatment support for serious illnesses.

In West Bengaluru, Rs 334.99 crore has been set aside for welfare and infrastructure development, including Rs 150.97 crore for basic infrastructure in SC/ST and marginalised communities. Housing assistance of Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary will also be provided.

Livelihood-focused initiatives include support for self-employment and mobility. The South corporation has allocated Rs 12 crore for self-employment schemes and Rs 11.92 crore for e-vending vehicles for street vendors. It has also set aside Rs 6 crore to distribute electric two-wheelers to working women and pourakarmikas.

In North Bengaluru, Rs 7.10 crore has been allocated for e-vending vehicles, while Rs 73 lakh has been earmarked for financial assistance to the transgender community. Funds have also been allocated for skill training and support for children of civic workers.

Health, environment and public services

The budgets also include investments in healthcare and environmental initiatives.

In North Bengaluru, Rs 11.12 crore has been allocated for health programmes, and a 100-bed hospital is being constructed in the Sarvagnanagar and Byatarayanapura constituencies.

The South corporation has allocated Rs 18.96 crore under the Brand Bengaluru initiative to build a 50-bed maternity hospital in Ejipura. It has also proposed developing sponge parks, with Rs 2 crore set aside to reduce urban flooding and improve rainwater absorption.

In West Bengaluru, Rs 95.73 crore has been earmarked to upgrade six hospitals with modern equipment. The corporation has also proposed developing Miyawaki forests and allocated funds for park development and maintenance.