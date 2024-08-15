Bengaluru: Garbage spills onto Bannerghatta road, clogs drains after heavy rain

Speaking to TNM, a resident of the area, Vijay Sai Reddy, said that they had been complaining to the BBMP about the improper disposal of garbage for a long time but no action was taken. “The garbage pile up has been a long standing problem for us. The garbage pick up has worsened. The garbage is segregated here, which is why many people dump the garbage near the road. We complained to BBMP but no action was taken. Due to the sewage water and garbage, school buses refuse to drop our children near the apartment,” Vijay said.

He added that BBMP cleared the garbage within two hours only after they approached the area’s MLA CK Ramamurthy and the former corporator. “Earlier it was easier when we had a corporator. We knew where he would be and he was more prompt in handling such issues but now since there is no corporator it has become very difficult to get BBMP to act on our issues,” he said.