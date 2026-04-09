Bengaluru: Four arrested for stalking and attacking 20-year-old woman

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The Bengaluru Police on Monday, April 6, arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old woman and her friend in Varthur on April 3.

The accused have been identified as Jamshid (27), Tookhoon (30), Bapoon (29), and Noor (35). They have been booked under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), read with Section 78(2) (stalking) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In her complaint, the woman, who works as a domestic help, alleged that the local youth had been stalking and sexually harassing her for some time. She said they would follow her while she was going to and returning from work, demand her phone number, and subject her to verbal abuse despite repeated warnings.

On the day of the incident, at around 10.30 pm, the four accused came to her house and picked a fight, accusing her of engaging in prostitution.

They abused her in filthy language and assaulted her using wooden logs.

The woman sustained injuries to her right hand, waist, and head. She also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her and warned that they would not allow her to continue living in Bengaluru.

Her friend Riyaz, who was present at the spot to deliver drinking water, was also allegedly assaulted during the incident.