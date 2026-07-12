Bengaluru: Flipkart delivery agent held for allegedly entering woman's flat, harassing her

A Flipkart delivery executive has been arrested for allegedly entering a woman's Bengaluru flat without her permission and sexually harassing her after asking to use her washroom.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath. According to the police, he was arrested on Sunday, July 12, after a case was registered at the Marathahalli Police Station based on the woman's complaint. The man has been charged under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 329(2) (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case came to light after the woman recounted the incident in a social media post and shared a video she had recorded during the encounter. According to her, the delivery executive arrived at her flat to deliver a parcel before requesting permission to use her washroom.

The woman said she repeatedly refused his request, telling him that she did not allow strangers inside her home. She also suggested that he ask her male neighbours instead if it was an emergency. However, she alleged that he ignored her objections, removed his slippers and walked into her flat without her consent.

"When he came out of the washroom, he exposed his private parts to me. I felt shocked, violated, humiliated and completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said, 'NO!' That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home," she wrote.

Describing the incident, the woman said she feared for her safety throughout. "I was terrified. Fearing for my safety, I kept my phone camera on, left my main door open, and stood near the entrance because I was afraid that if anything happened, I could run outside for help. Every day we hear about rape crimes against women," she said.

She added that the incident left her traumatised and feeling unsafe in her own home.

After the post gained widespread attention on social media, Bengaluru police took note of the allegations and sought details from the woman to verify the complaint and initiate legal action. Following the registration of the FIR, police arrested the delivery executive.

In a statement, Flipkart said, “We are deeply disturbed by the incident and are extending our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable. As soon as the matter came to our attention, we immediately terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved. An FIR has been registered, and we are fully committed to co-operate with the investigating authorities.”

