Bengaluru: Flights diverted after airport records 72.4 mm rainfall

Heavy downpour in Bengaluru on Thursday, May 9 caused water leakage at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and resulted in several flight delays and diversions. According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru airport received a massive 72.4 mm of rainfall, while the city recorded 14 mm of rain in just 24 hours.

As many as 17 flights were diverted to Chennai following damages incurred at terminal 2. Due to heavy winds and rainfall, the landing strip at the airport was inaccessible between 9.35 pm and 10.29 pm. Thirteen domestic flights, three international passenger flights, and one international cargo flight were diverted to Chennai. According to IMD officials, the rainfall recorded was between 8.30 am on May 9 and 8.30 am on May 10.

The flights were later redirected to Bengaluru as weather conditions improved at Kempegowda International Airport. The IMD has issued a yellow warning, which indicates heavy rainfall, for Bengaluru till May 13.