Bengaluru faces waterlogging after heavy rains, IMD issues yellow warning for October 6

Bengaluru experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday, October 5 leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the city for Sunday and said that rains are likely to continue till October 10 due to a weather pattern over the Bay of Bengal. This after the city witnessed its driest September in 90 years, receiving just 23.9 mm of rainfall.
According to IMD, Bengaluru city received 25 mm rainfall while Bengaluru HAL Airport recorded 29 mm rainfall till 10 am on Sunday. Water stagnation was reported in various roads across southern and eastern parts of the city, such as Hosur Road between Chandapura Circle and Bommasandra near Hebbagodi. Traffic was affected from Cantonment railway station to Mekhri Circle reportedly due to sewage overflowing into Jayamahal Main Road from Palace Grounds premises.
The Citizens Movement group took to their social media handle to raise waterlogging issues in Kalyan Nagar service road. “Service roads, internal roads, underpasses are heavily waterlogged! Please avoid these! Current scene on Kalyan Nagar Service Road, ORR.”
Another user pointed out that the Electronic City flyover was flooded within 30 minutes of rain. “This incident reflects the city’s unpreparedness for even short spells of rain, causing inconvenience and safety risks. It is clear that BBMP needs to prioritize better drainage infrastructure to prevent such disruptions in the future,” the post read.
A social media user noted that the Mysuru to Nayandahalli route was fully blocked due to the rains.
Rain wreaked havoc in Binnypet, where the compound wall behind the IT Mall collapsed. Water seeped into an old age home in Basaveshwaranagar, reportedly leaving over 15 elderly residents in distress. Some of the other areas that suffered from flooding were Yeshwanthpur, CMTI, Goraguntepalya, and Sandal Soap Factory junctions.
The IMD said that coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, and south interior Karnataka may also experience heavy rainfall in the next few days.