Bengaluru faces waterlogging after heavy rains, IMD issues yellow warning for October 6

Bengaluru experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday, October 5 leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the city for Sunday and said that rains are likely to continue till October 10 due to a weather pattern over the Bay of Bengal. This after the city witnessed its driest September in 90 years, receiving just 23.9 mm of rainfall.

According to IMD, Bengaluru city received 25 mm rainfall while Bengaluru HAL Airport recorded 29 mm rainfall till 10 am on Sunday. Water stagnation was reported in various roads across southern and eastern parts of the city, such as Hosur Road between Chandapura Circle and Bommasandra near Hebbagodi. Traffic was affected from Cantonment railway station to Mekhri Circle reportedly due to sewage overflowing into Jayamahal Main Road from Palace Grounds premises.

The Citizens Movement group took to their social media handle to raise waterlogging issues in Kalyan Nagar service road. “Service roads, internal roads, underpasses are heavily waterlogged! Please avoid these! Current scene on Kalyan Nagar Service Road, ORR.”