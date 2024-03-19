Bengaluru faces shortage of 500 MLD water daily, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, March 18, admitted that Bengaluru is facing a shortage of 500 million liters per day (MLD) of water daily and that the state government is taking measures to tackle the crisis.

Speaking to the media after a high-level meeting on the drinking water crisis in the state, and especially Bengaluru, at the Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah, however said that they had enough water stored in the Cauvery and Kabini to last till the end of June.

Out of 14,000 government bore wells, 6.900 are dry, and hence, the problem had occurred, he said.

The Chief Minister also said that out of 110 villages newly added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, 55 villages have problems, and 775 MLD of additional water to these areas will be available after the completion of Cauvery Phase 5 work by the end of June.

He also said that they are drilling new bore wells at 313 places and 1,200 inactive bore wells will be revived.

