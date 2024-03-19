Bengaluru: Explosives seized from abandoned truck near school

Bengaluru police have seized explosives discovered in a tractor parked outside a school in Bellandur. The vehicle contained gelatin sticks, detonators, and other prohibited materials. The discovery was made around 10 pm on Sunday, March 17, when the materials were found in the tractor parked in an open area in front of Prakriya School by an inspector patrolling in the area. A suo motu case has been registered by the police for the illegal storage of explosives.

Initial reports suggest that the explosives were possibly intended for construction purposes. An FIR has been filed under the Explosives Act and IPC section 286, pertaining to negligent conduct involving explosive substances. Efforts are currently underway to locate the owner of the vehicle for further inquiry into the matter.