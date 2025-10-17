Bengaluru Engineering student rapes senior in college washroom, arrested

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links

A 21-year-old engineering student allegedly raped his senior inside a men’s washroom at a private college in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi. The accused identified as Jeevan Gowda was arrested by the Hanumanthanagar police on Wednesday, October 15 and remanded to judicial custody.

Though the incident reportedly took place on October 10, the survivor lodged the complaint on October 15. The survivor was initially too distressed and frightened to file a complaint immediately but later informed her parents, who accompanied her to the Police Station, media reports said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the survivor and the accused were classmates until Jeevan fell behind in his academic year due to a backlog. On the day of the incident, the survivor wanted to meet the accused to collect some belongings.

During the lunch break, Jeevan allegedly called her multiple times and insisted that she meet him. When she arrived, he reportedly tried to kiss her forcibly. As she attempted to leave using the lift, he followed her to the sixth floor, dragged her into a men’s washroom, locked the door, and raped her. The FIR mentions that Jeevan took the survivor’s phone when it began ringing during the assault. The assault allegedly occurred between 1.30 pm and 1.50 pm.

Following the incident, the survivor confided in two of her friends. The FIR further states that Jeevan later called her and allegedly asked, “Do you need a pill?”

The case has been registered under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A mahazar was conducted on Thursday, October 16.