Bengaluru: Drunk student stabs security guard for denying entry into college

A security guard at Sindhi College in Bengaluru’s Amruthahalli area was stabbed to death on Wednesday, July 3, by a student for denying entry into the college. The accused identified as Bhargav Jyothi Burman (22), a final-year BA student from Bihar allegedly committed the crime in an inebriated condition. Police have detained him.

The deceased Jai Kishore Rai, hailing from Assam, was performing his duty at the college gate when a group of students including the accused Burman, arrived in an intoxicated state to attend an ongoing college festival. According to reports, Rai refused entry to the students as they were drunk.

An altercation ensued between the two, following which Burman reportedly left the scene, only to return with a knife he had purchased from a shop nearby. He demanded entry again, but when Rai refused, Bhargav attacked him, stabbing him multiple times in the chest. The security guard succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot. The act was caught on CCTV.

Kishore Rai who served as the head of the cleaning staff at the college, had been temporarily deployed at the main gate for the cultural fest.

Speaking about the incident, North East Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sahil Bagla said: “The incident happened at around 3:30 pm at the entrance of the college gate when Burman who was allegedly drunk attempted to enter the college during the ongoing programme. Rai took notice of his intoxicated state and denied him entry, sparking an argument.”

Following the attack the accused attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended by college security personnel. The Amruthahalli police have filed a murder case against him.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim has alleged that the college management’s negligence led to the incident. They claim that the management should have provided him with some safety equipment to thwart such an incident.