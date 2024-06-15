Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar says two lakh saplings to be planted this year

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday, June 14, said that two lakh more saplings will be planted in Bengaluru by school students this year as part of the 'Hasiru Rakshaka' (saviour of greenery) programme.

Interacting with reporters at the World Environment Day 2024-related event, organised under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, at Cubbon Park, Shivakumar said that Bengaluru should turn into green Bengaluru.

"We are making agreements with all schools, colleges and institutions. Each student must take responsibility for one plant. They should maintain and care about the plant in the respective areas. Their names should be kept for the plants," he said. "School students have already planted 52,000 saplings as part of the Hasiru Rakshaka programme till now. We will tie up with more schools and ensure that two lakh saplings are planted this year. Our existence is dependent on the green cover. Plants are tomorrow's trees. Trees ensure rain and we need water to survive. I am delighted that you are part of this environmental conservation activity," he added.

Shivakumar said that city founder Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda had no inkling that Bengaluru would grow so big. "Bengaluru is growing rapidly on all fronts. Our ancestors ensured green cover in Bengaluru and it is our responsibility to continue the legacy. Hence we have launched the Hasiru Rakshaka programme. Bengaluru's temperatures rarely used to cross 28 degrees but now it has crossed 36 degrees. Our government has set aside Rs 310 crore for greening Bengaluru city under various departments. The 15th Finance Commission has also allocated Rs 100 crores for environment conservation in Bengaluru. School students should plant and nurture saplings with all the care so that our future is secure," he said.

He noted that about 200 taluks faced severe drought due to the lack of rains in the state, and Bengaluru too went through a water shortage. "Programmes like Hasiru Rakshaka will ensure that such droughts don't occur in the future," he said.