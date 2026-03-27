Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar says only two IPL tickets for MLAs, MPs for first match

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday, March 27, said that MLAs, MPs, and ministers would receive two IPL tickets each for the first match in Bengaluru, after earlier demands for four VIP passes triggered political controversy.

“Four tickets can’t be given. Every MLA, MP and Minister used to get one seat each. Now, we have requested them to give two tickets if the family members go. For tomorrow's first match, they will get two tickets. For the next match, we will discuss later,” he told reporters after meeting Venkatesh Prasad of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

The matter had escalated a day earlier in the Assembly when Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka raised concerns during a debate on Bengaluru’s development. He pointed out that the government had leased 16.32 acres for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at a monthly rent of just Rs 1,600, yet legislators allegedly struggled to obtain even one ticket.

“They make us beg for one ticket… When they do, the charge is as high as Rs 20,000 per ticket. They’re sitting on thousands of crores. We should teach them a lesson,” he said.

Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar backed the demand and sought at least five tickets for each lawmaker, along with improved seating arrangements and a dedicated lounge. He also insisted that MLAs be given passes for the IPL opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, arguing that the KSCA was “not respecting” elected representatives despite receiving government support and security.

R Ashoka went on to question the excise licence granted to the KSCA, while BJP MLA Abhay Patil demanded a probe into alleged black-marketing of tickets, saying even MLAs willing to pay were unable to access them. Several members also claimed they were issued only “ordinary tickets” and were not recognised at the venue.

The row drew sharp criticism online, particularly from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who called the demand for free VIP tickets “plain entitlement” and “feudal thinking” in a post on X. He said raising such an issue in the Assembly undermined the dignity of the Vidhana Soudha, noting that citizens had to buy their own tickets. Many users pointed out that the controversy began with Ashok’s intervention in the House.

Responding to the discussion, Speaker UT Khader had asked the government to ensure at least four VIP tickets for every MLA. Shivakumar, however, reiterated on March 26 that only two tickets would be provided for the first match, with future allocations to be reviewed later.