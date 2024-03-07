Bengaluru: District administration introduces fixed rates for water tankers

Amidst a water crisis gripping Bengaluru, the district administration has cracked down on exploitation by water tanker operations by implementing fixed rates for 200 private tankers for four-months. This measure follows reports of private tankers significantly raising their prices in response to the acute water shortage in the city.

For distances within a 5-kilometre radius, 6,000 litres of water will be priced at Rs 600, while 8,000 litres and 12,000 litres will cost Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 respectively, inclusive of GST. Beyond the 5-kilometre mark but within a 10-kilometre range, the rates escalate to Rs 750 for 6,000 litres, Rs 850 for 8,000 litres and Rs 1,200 for 12,000 litres.