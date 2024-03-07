Bengaluru: District administration introduces fixed rates for water tankers

Amidst a water crisis gripping Bengaluru, the district administration has cracked down on exploitation by water tanker operations by implementing fixed rates for 200 private tankers for four-months. This measure follows reports of private tankers significantly raising their prices in response to the acute water shortage in the city.
For distances within a 5-kilometre radius, 6,000 litres of water will be priced at Rs 600, while 8,000 litres and 12,000 litres will cost Rs 700 and Rs 1,000 respectively, inclusive of GST. Beyond the 5-kilometre mark but within a 10-kilometre range, the rates escalate to Rs 750 for 6,000 litres, Rs 850 for 8,000 litres and Rs 1,200 for 12,000 litres.
Responding to a request from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on behalf of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to standardise water rates, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K A Dayananda issued a circular detailing the prescribed rates.
In the circular issued on March 6, Deputy Commissioner Dayananda said that due to the declaration of all taluks in the Bengaluru Urban district as drought-hit areas, private water tankers involved in water supply operations will now be subject to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Consequently, the prescribed rates will include a GST component. Approximately 200 private tankers have been enlisted on a contractual basis to distribute water within Bangalore city.