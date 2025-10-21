Bengaluru dermatologist arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old patient

A 56-year-old dermatologist was arrested in Bengaluru, on Monday, October 20, for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old woman during a consultation at his private clinic in central Bengaluru. Dr Praveen was taken into custody by Ashok Nagar police and was remanded to judicial custody.

The woman alleged that the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, October 18, when she visited the clinic alone. She said that Dr Praveen, under the pretext of examining a skin infection, molested her and continued to harass her for nearly 30 minutes. She said he hugged and kissed her multiple times despite her resistance.

The complaint also stated that the doctor allegedly forced her to undress, claiming it was part of the examination, and later suggested booking a hotel room to spend private time together. The woman usually visited the clinic with her father, who was unavailable that day.

Following the complaint, the woman’s family and local residents staged a protest outside the clinic, following which Praveen was arrested. He has been charged with sexual harassment, and for insulting the modesty of a woman.