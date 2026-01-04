Bengaluru: Demolition-hit families in Kogilu hold protest over shelter and aid

Displaced residents of Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony in Bengaluru staged a rally in the neighbourhood on January 4, demanding rehabilitation and protesting the government’s failure to provide humanitarian assistance during the recent demolitions.

More than 200 residents gathered to discuss their next course of action, including legal remedies. Activists and residents said the protest was aimed at highlighting the continued lack of shelter, food, and basic amenities for families displaced by the demolition drive.

The rally followed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Karnataka High Court on January 2 by residents Jaiba Tabassum, Arif Begum, and Rehana, challenging the demolition as illegal. The petition argues that the action violated Supreme Court guidelines mandating a minimum 15-day prior notice before any demolition, as laid down in a November 2024 verdict.

Bhanu Priya, a resident of Kogilu layout, told TNM that residents are in the process of collecting and consolidating documents to establish land ownership and long-term residency, in response to challenges to their claims. Earlier on January 1, Minority Welfare and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan had assured 150 affected families that they would be relocated to flats under the Rajiv Gandhi Ashraya Yojana. However, confusion prevails as officials now say that several families would not be accommodated due to eligibility criteria.

Residents reiterate their demand that the disputed land be formally allotted to them.

The developments come ahead of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest scheduled for January 5, alleging preferential treatment to residents of Kogilu in the allotment of flats. Kogilu is a Muslim-dominated area. The BJP alleges that residents have migrated illegally from Bangladesh. BJP leaders had visited the area on January 2 on a ‘fact finding mission’, after which residents reported a tense atmosphere.

BJP member and Karnataka Legislative Assembly leader of opposition R Ashok alleged that Bangladeshis were among those whose homes were demolished in Kogilu. He also went to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited to voice his opposition to the provision of houses to demolition victims, claiming that 65,000 people had already signed up under the scheme and must be given precedence.

A complaint was filed with the Karnataka State Minorities Commission against Ashok for his derogatory remarks made against the residents.

Samyukta Horata Karnataka, a civil rights organisation, condemned the rhetoric, accusing the BJP of politicising the situation. The organisation also criticised the state government for failing to provide adequate relief and rehabilitation to those displaced.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission has conducted inspections and repeatedly directed the government to ensure temporary housing, food and drinking water, and mobile health services for affected families. Activist groups said these recommendations remain unimplemented.