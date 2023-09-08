Bengaluru customs seize over 70 snakes, 6 Capuchin monkeys from passenger

Customs officers in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday, September 6 intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok, who was attempting to smuggle a total of 78 animals. Among the confiscated animals were six Capuchin monkeys, 55 ball pythons in various colour variations, and 17 king cobras. The identity of the passenger involved in the activity remains undisclosed.

The Capuchin monkeys were found dead, while the pythons and cobras were still alive. The seized animals were deported to their country of origin, and those that had died were properly disposed of.

According to a statement issued by the Bengaluru Customs, these animals had been crammed into luggage and had arrived on an AirAsia flight from Bangkok, with the flight number FD 137, which landed at Bengaluru airport at 10:30 pm on September 6. All 78 animals fall under the category of Schedule animals as per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and are also listed in the Appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Similarly, on August 23, customs officials in Bengaluru had rescued 234 wild animals, including pythons, chameleons, iguanas, turtles, alligators, and even a baby kangaroo. Unfortunately, the baby kangaroo did not survive, and the individual responsible for this smuggling attempt, who had also arrived from Bangkok, was apprehended. Some of these rescued animals were also featured in the CITES appendices.