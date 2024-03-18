Bengaluru: Crippling water shortage leaves hospitals high and dry

Talking to TNM, the CEO of Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Whitefield, Dr Ravi Babu, said, “We require about 8 to 10 lakh litres of water daily. Our borewells can barely fulfil the need and the BWSSB has stopped their supply to this area. We are forced to buy water from tankers whose prices are frequently increasing.” He added that the price for water tankers have soared from Rs 80 per kilolitre to Rs 120 per kilolitre within six months.

Vydehi Institute has an average of about 700 patients coming in daily. Besides the hospital, there are separate institutions for Medical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Biotechnology, and Nursing under Vydehi Institute, which consists of about 4,000 students and around 500 staff. “I can't tell these people that we don’t have water. We cannot ration it like gated societies or other institutions since we don’t know when a patient will need water. If I don’t agree to the demand of the water tankers, they will shift their supply to nearby residents or shops, who need comparatively less water and will be ready to pay the surging cost,” Dr Ravi said.

Adding to that, he said the hospital had alerted the BWSSB many times about the situation and had paid the statutory amount, but did not receive proper answers. “We need the help of BWSSB in this,” he said.