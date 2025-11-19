Bengaluru court summons former CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case

A special court in Bengaluru on Tuesday, November 18, summoned former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and three others in connection with a Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving a 17-year-old teen. The summons were issued after the court noted that the High Court had already confirmed its decision to take cognizance of the charges.

The judge stated that the case must move forward without further delay and fixed December 2 as the date for the accused to appear.

The development follows a series of legal challenges over the past several months, during which Yediyurappa and the other accused attempted to halt the proceedings by filing a quash petition. However, on November 13, the High Court dismissed their petitions, allowing the trial to proceed. The High Court had also clarified that Yediyurappa’s personal presence should not be insisted unless absolutely required, and that any application requesting exemption from appearance should normally be granted. The court’s ruling removed the legal obstacles preventing the special court from continuing with the trial.

The case originates from a complaint filed in March 2024 by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting at his residence in Bengaluru in February 2023. Following the complaint, the Sadashivanagar police registered a case, which was later handed over to the CID for further investigation. The CID re-registered the FIR and subsequently filed a chargesheet naming Yediyurappa and the three other accused.

The charges filed include offences under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Section 354A and others. The special court initially took cognizance of the charges in July 2024, but that order was set aside by the High Court, which directed the trial court to reconsider the matter. The special court again passed an order of cognizance in February 2025, but that too was challenged, resulting in a temporary stay. After hearing both sides, the High Court upheld the special court’s order earlier this month, removing the final procedural hurdle.

With the case now moving forward, the special court has emphasized that evidence involving the minor must be recorded promptly as required under the POCSO Act. The judge noted that no prejudice would be caused to the accused by requiring their early appearance and ordered that summons be issued in accordance with the procedural timeline.