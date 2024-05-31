Bengaluru court rejects Bhavani Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea

A special court on Friday, May 31, rejected the pre-arrest bail application of Bhavani Revanna, wife of JD(S) MLA HD Revanna. The rejection of her application by the Special Court for Public Representatives in a kidnapping case, where HD Revanna is also the accused, came soon after her son Prajwal, was sent to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for seven days.

HD Revanna, who was arrested earlier in the same kidnapping case was released on bail.

Prajwal has four cases of rape filed against him.

The SIT counsel had challenged Bhavani’s anticipatory bail petition on the grounds that there was proof of her involvement in the kidnapping of a woman from KR Nagara. The woman, who worked on the family’s farm in Holenarasipura has filed a case of rape against Prajwal Revanna. A case of kidnapping was also filed as the woman’s family alleged that she was taken from their home in the latter part of April, twice, at the behest of Bhavani and HD Revanna. She was allegedly taken by Satish Babanna, who is close to the Revanna family. He has been arrested in the case. The woman escaped from the farm where she was kept and later approached the SIT.

The government counsel also produced audio recordings of purported conversations where Bhavani is allegedly shown to have orchestrated the kidnapping.

The rejection of the anticipatory bail application opens up the possibility of Bhavani being arrested by the SIT. Bhavani has not been seen in public in the last few days and her home at Holenarasipura and her family home in Saligrama are unoccupied.

Earlier, the SIT had served a notice to Bhavani asking her to be present for questioning on June 1 and also that she would be interrogated under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) among others. Section 120(B) is a non-bailable offence.

In the notice, the SIT inspector and Investigation Officer Hemanth Kumar M said that there was a need to conduct an inquiry. “In your letter dated 15-05-24, you mentioned that you would provide clarification at Channambika Niwas in Holenarasipur in connection with the KR Nagar kidnap case registered under 149/2024 Under UPC 364,365,109 and 120(B). In this case, you need to be interrogated. Therefore, we advise you to be personally present on 01-06-24, as you agreed. We will arrive for the interrogation on June 1 with women officers from 10 am to 5 pm at your aforementioned address. You are requested to remain at the same address,” read the notice.

