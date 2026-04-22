Bengaluru court orders FIR against K’taka Home Minister over Kabaddi betting allegation​

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In a major development, a Special Court in Bengaluru on Tuesday ordered the registration of a First Information Report against Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara over an allegation that he placed a Rs 500 bet during a Kabaddi sports tournament.​

Taking serious note of the development and the message it would send to society, the court directed the Kodigehalli police in Tumakuru to register a First Information Report and carry out a comprehensive probe into the matter.​

The directive follows a private complaint filed by H.R. Nagabhushan, who argued that even a small bet made or publicly acknowledged by a person holding a constitutional position amounts to promoting an illegal activity.​

Acting on the complaint, the Special Court for Members of Legislative Assembly/Members of Parliament, presided over by Judge K.N. Shivakumar, instructed the police to initiate a case and conduct a detailed investigation.​

The incident occurred at a state-level pre-university college Kabaddi tournament held in Tumakuru recently.​

During the event, Parameshwara reportedly made a casual bet of Rs 500 with District Collector Shubha Kalyan, predicting that the Vijayapura team would win. However, the Mangaluru team defeated Vijayapura 36-26.​

While distributing prizes to the winning team, the Minister himself publicly disclosed that he had lost the bet. This statement later became the basis of the complaint.​

Although the amount involved was minimal and the remark was allegedly made in a light-hearted manner, the complainant contended that betting is illegal under the law and that public figures must refrain from endorsing or engaging in such activities.​

Authorities are expected to proceed with the investigation as per the court’s directive.​