Bengaluru court bars TV9 Kannada, News9 from reporting on suspended DGP

A Bengaluru court has granted an ex parte temporary injunction restraining TV9 Kannada and News9 from publishing or broadcasting any further content related to suspended Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao, who is currently at the centre of allegations involving videos of sexual acts.

The suspended DGP filed a civil suit on January 20, seeking restraining orders against the two media organisations. The case is being heard by the XXV Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge (CCH-23).

In its interim order, the court stated, “By means of ex parte temporary injunction, the defendants, their reporters and anchors, or anybody claiming through them are hereby restrained from making, publishing, telecasting, broadcasting, uploading, or circulating any news, defamatory comments, statements or allegations or call recordings against the plaintiff … till the next date of hearing.”

The matter has been posted for hearing on February 27, 2026, with summons issued to the defendants.

The order further directed the channels to “take down all such defamatory videos, audio clips, call recordings, visuals, newspaper reports” already available on their websites and official social-media handles.

Under Order 39 Rule 3A of the Civil Procedure Code, courts are required to make an effort to decide ex parte injunction applications within 30 days and must record reasons in writing if the decision is delayed beyond that period.

The injunction follows the Karnataka government’s decision on January 20 to suspend Rao, a day after explicit videos allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts inside his office chamber went viral on social media.

The suspension order, issued by Under Secretary KV Ashoka, said Rao had acted “in an obscene manner, which is unbecoming of a government servant and has caused embarrassment to the government.” It added that his conduct prima facie violated Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

Rao has been barred from leaving headquarters without the government’s written permission.

Rao denies allegations, calls videos ‘AI-fabricated’

Three stitched clips, purportedly showing Rao in uniform with more than one woman inside his official chamber, have been widely circulating. The videos appear to have been recorded secretly from within the DGP’s office.

Rao has denied the allegations, claiming the clips were fabricated using artificial intelligence and are part of a campaign to tarnish his reputation.

Rao had earlier come under public scrutiny after his daughter, Ranya Rao, was arrested at Bengaluru airport for allegedly smuggling nearly 15 kg of gold. He was accused of attempting to use his influence to help her evade customs checks.