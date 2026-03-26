Bengaluru court bars media from reporting sexual harassment allegations against cop

A Bengaluru court has granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of a police inspector, restraining multiple defendants from telecasting, broadcasting or publishing any allegedly defamatory content against him across news channels, print and social media platforms.

The development comes amid allegations of sexual harassment against Inspector Papanna, attached to the Konanakunte police station in Bengaluru. The allegations surfaced after purported audio clips and messages, allegedly involving the inspector, went viral on social media and triggered an internal inquiry.

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh ordered a preliminary inquiry after a woman, identified by police as a history-sheeter, submitted a complaint seeking action against the officer. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Jayanagar subdivision, has been tasked with conducting the inquiry. Police said further action would be based on the findings of the report.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the inspector had been harassing her over a prolonged period by sending inappropriate messages and making verbal advances. The complainant also alleged that she and her family were threatened.

According to police, the complainant is a rowdy sheeter at Basavanagudi police station and was recently arrested under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) in connection with a kidnapping case involving a real estate businessman. Officials said she is facing around 10 cases across various police stations in Bengaluru.

According to media reports, the Inspector had faced a similar allegation earlier during his tenure in Basavanagudi, following which action had been initiated. The latest controversy also follows a recent case involving a Mudbidri police inspector, which is currently under a CID probe over alleged misconduct with a woman.