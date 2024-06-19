Bengaluru couple gets venomous cobra in Amazon package, video goes viral

A couple in Bengaluru received the scare of their lives when an Amazon delivery package intended to contain an Xbox controller carried a cobra along with it. The alarming incident, which was captured on video, shows the venomous snake entangled in packaging tape struggling to free itself.
The video, which went viral on social media, shows the Amazon package placed in a red bucket and the cobra attempting to escape the black duct tape marked with the Amazon Prime logo. “A family ordered an Xbox controller on Amazon and ended up getting a live cobra in Sarjapur Road. Luckily, the venomous snake was stuck to the packaging tape. India is not for beginners,” wrote one social media user.
The couple, IT professionals from Sarjapur, speaking to the media said, "The package was directly handed over to us by the delivery partner (not left outside). We live on Sarjapur road and captured the entire incident on camera. We have eyewitnesses as well." They added that fortunately, the snake was stuck to the adhesive tape and did not harm anyone in their household or apartment complex.
Apologising for the life-threatening situation, Amazon said, "We are sorry to know about the inconvenience you've had with the Amazon order. We'd like to have this checked. Please share the required details here, and our team will get back to you soon with an update."
The couple received a full refund for their order, but they expressed frustration over not receiving any compensation for the risk. "This is clearly a safety breach caused solely by Amazon's negligence and their poor transportation/warehousing hygiene and supervision," they said.