Bengaluru couple gets venomous cobra in Amazon package, video goes viral

A couple in Bengaluru received the scare of their lives when an Amazon delivery package intended to contain an Xbox controller carried a cobra along with it. The alarming incident, which was captured on video, shows the venomous snake entangled in packaging tape struggling to free itself.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the Amazon package placed in a red bucket and the cobra attempting to escape the black duct tape marked with the Amazon Prime logo. “A family ordered an Xbox controller on Amazon and ended up getting a live cobra in Sarjapur Road. Luckily, the venomous snake was stuck to the packaging tape. India is not for beginners,” wrote one social media user.