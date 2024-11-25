Bengaluru: Corruption scam accused woman dies by suicide, note blames CID officer

A 33-year-old woman accused in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam was found dead at her residence in Bengaluru’s Padmanabha Nagar on Friday morning, November 22. The deceased, identified as Jeeva S, allegedly left an 11-page note alleging harassment by a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer, including allegedly being stripped during questioning.

Jeeva's sister, Sangeetha S, filed a complaint with Bengaluru police, accusing CID Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kanakalakshmi of mental and physical harassment. The Banashankari police have registered a case against the DSP under Section 7 (public servants soliciting bribes) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to reports, Jeeva had attended a CID inquiry on November 14 under the directives of the Karnataka High Court. According to the complaint, the DSP allegedly disrobed Jeeva during questioning and asked if she was carrying cyanide. The complainant also alleged that the officer had demanded a Rs 25 lakh bribe.

The alleged harassment reportedly continued until November 21. Sangeetha also alleged that Kanakalakshmi visited Jeeva’s shop shortly before her death and publicly humiliated her.

The Bhovi Development Corporation scam came to light during the 2021–22 financial year and involved alleged misuse of funds intended for job scheme loans for Bhovi community members. The case involves accusations of exploiting the names of 500 homemakers with false promises of loans. According to police, the accused allegedly created a list of fake beneficiaries, secured their signatures on Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) forms, and transferred Rs 5 lakh to their accounts. However, the actual recipients reportedly received only Rs 25,000 each. The government initiated a formal probe into the scam in 2023, consolidating multiple FIRs and entrusting the case to the CID earlier this year.