Bengaluru cops bust rave party: Drugs and Andhra MLA’s car pass among seized items

The Anti-Narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police raided a rave party on Sunday, May 19 at GR farmhouse near Electronic City in Bengaluru during the early hours of Sunday. During the raid, the police siezed 16 MDMA pills, cocaine, and a Mercedes-Benz car with MLA’s pass belonging to YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhana Reddy from the Sarvepalli assembly constituency. In addition, over 20 luxury cars were found at the venue.

According to reports, the party was attended by over 100 people, including models, IT employees, and Telugu actors. The CCB says that the party was organised by a Hyderabad-based person named Vasu in the farmhouse, which is owned by Gopala Reddy, the owner of Concorde Group. A case has been registered at the Electronics City Police Station, and further investigations are ongoing.