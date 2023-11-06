Bengaluru cops arrest deceased geologist Prathima’s former driver for murder

The Bengaluru police on Monday, November 6, arrested the former driver of senior geologist KS Prathima, who was murdered at her residence in the city. The driver, identified as Kiran, was arrested from the Male-Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagara a day after Prathima was found dead at her residence in southern Bengaluru’s Doddakallasandra on the night of November 4.

Prathima served as Deputy Director in Karnataka’s Department of Mines and Geology, and Kiran was working as her driver. He was recently fired from his job and the police said that he was angry with Prathima over this. Following her death, Kiran went missing, and his mobile phone remained switched off. The police are also on the lookout for two others who they suspect to have helped Kiran with the alleged crime.

Prathima lived alone on the first floor of a two-story standalone house with another family residing on the ground floor. It was Prathima's brother Pratish who discovered her lifeless body after she had failed to respond to his calls. Her body was found with the throat slit.