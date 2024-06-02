Bengaluru cops accused of manhandling people at awareness event on Palestine

One person was allegedly assaulted by the police and around 20 people were detained in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 2, for attempting to raise awareness about the ongoing tragedy in Palestine.

One of the participants, Acquilin, told TNM that 25-30 people had gathered near Carry Fresh supermarket in Frazer Town around 4.45 pm to talk to people and create awareness about the situation in Palestine. “We were having tea. We hadn’t even done anything when police in plainclothes and uniform turned up. They just started grabbing us and detaining us. That’s when we raised slogans,” she said.

Acquilin alleged that one of the participants, a trade union activist named Arindam, was assaulted inside the police van. “They kept on hitting him, including on the head.” Arindam was at the police station at the time of filing the story. Acquilin said that 13 people were detained by the police at the Pulikeshi Nagar police station and were not being allowed to leave.

She alleged that male police personnel manhandled the four women at the planned awareness event. One woman, a professor, was manhandled so violently that she had marks on her hand, Acquilin said.