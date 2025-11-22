Bengaluru cop and friends allegedly planned and looted Rs 7 cr from ATM van

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The investigation into the brazen Rs 7.11 crore daylight heist has resulted in the arrest of a serving police constable, identified as the mastermind, and the recovery of over Rs 5 crore from Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. Annappa Naik, a constable attached to the Govindapura police station, was arrested alongside Xavier, a former employee of the Cash Management Services (CMS) company. The duo had reportedly spent six months plotting the crime after Xavier quit his job.

The constable reportedly created the route map and planned the operation, while his friend provided inside information regarding the agency and the safety features of the Cash-In-Transit-Vehicle (CITV).

Annappa is alleged to have recruited youth from Banaswadi, Kammanahalli, and Kalyananagar, training them on police working patterns and instructing them on how to execute the robbery and escape.

The heist occurred on November 19 in the afternoon near South End Circle when the gang, posing as RBI officials, intercepted the CMS vehicle and stole the money. The role of the constable and his friend came to light when officers analysed the mobile phone details of past CMS employees. The duo had exchanged several calls during the robbery.

Upon interrogation, the former CMS staffer reportedly spilled the beans, leading to the constable's detention. Annappa had a criminal past, having been arrested previously, and police suspect he leveraged connections made with criminals while in custody.

In addition to the masterminds, the police have arrested three others for providing logistical support and have zeroed in on two brothers from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, who are sons of an ex-serviceman and considered kingpins in the incident. In a parallel operation, a CCB team assisted by Chittoor police arrested two accused in Tirupati.

The Innova SUV used in the robbery, which bore a registration number Annappa had stolen from a Swift car he spotted while on patrol, was found abandoned near Tirupati and seized.

Following directions from Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to trace the culprits within 24 hours, the police intensified the probe, releasing photos of suspects identified via CCTV footage. The Minister stated that while the police have obtained vital information, he would not reveal it in public to avoid alerting the criminals, adding that a time limit cannot be fixed in such cases.

Search operations continue in Tirupati around hotels and temples for the remaining accused, while over 30 people, including HDFC Bank and CMS staff, have been questioned.