Bengaluru commuters know exactly what’s wrong with the city, listen to them

The inglorious mess of a traffic jam in Bengaluru that stranded thousands in gridlocked roads for over five hours on Wednesday, September 27 is the latest, dramatic manifestation of the city’s Himalayan mobility problems. Is the State Government really serious about untangling this chaotic mess by executing what citizens have collectively proposed in response to the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative?

The long-suffering commuters knew exactly what was wrong with the city. As part of the Karnataka government initiative, over 10,000 of them articulated their demands with much clarity. They would willingly give up their personal cars if the city had more dependable mass transit options with guaranteed first and last-mile connectivity. They wanted feeder shuttle buses and bicycle renting / sharing services, bike taxis and shared auto / cabs, adequate parking slots at bus and metro stations.

Launched in July this year, the Brand Bengaluru campaign is designed to seek citizen inputs on improving multiple systems linked to the city’s governance, including mobility, green spaces, waste and flood management, infrastructure, health, and water conservation. Multiple civic agencies, research institutions and domain experts are among the stakeholders.

Sifting through the public responses, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Ramaiah Institute of Management (RIM) found a deep desire to drastically improve the city’s poor walkability score. The public sought a visible upgrade of crosswalks, pedestrian crossing signages, foot-over bridges and signals with extended pedestrian-crossing times.

ORR gridlock, another proof

Wednesday’s traffic gridlock on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) was another proof of decades lost in motorist-focused mobility policies that bypassed sustainable modes. After much effort by public transport campaigners, a Bus Priority Lane was erected in stretches of the ORR, only to be taken off to accommodate Metro pillars. Lakhs of commuters had to endure the consequences of a clear lack of planning and foresight.

“The big traffic jam basically showed that if the vehicle population on the road goes up by 50%, time to travel goes up more than twice your normal time. A 30-40% increase in private vehicles hitting the road leads to a more than doubling of travel time. I, myself, took 2.5 hours to travel to the Trevor show although Google Map displayed one hour. The jam showed what Bengaluru might become if we keep on adding more and more private vehicles,” says V Ravichander, urbanist and member of the Brand Bengaluru committee.

No substitute to large-scale public transport

The city’s road infrastructure has not kept pace with the explosive vehicular growth. “Therefore, the main message from the mega jam is that there is really no substitute for large-scale public transport adoption. Earlier the better, starting with buses, which everybody seems to be reluctant to do,” he points out.

“The Wednesday jam is a hard reflection, that when you keep messing up, and not understand the holistic picture, you keep creating these situations. It was a cumulative effect. You keep ignoring these things and one day, everything accumulates and leads to this,” says Dr Ashish Verma, transport engineering expert from IISc, who along with RIM, synthesized thousands of citizen inputs and anchored a stakeholder meeting to put out a report.

The agencies concerned had blamed it on weekend traffic, people returning after the bandh, Metro construction and more. “It is not that we don’t see these things. We keep ignoring it, and the day it cumulatively couples with a sudden rise in demand due to more people coming out on the road, you create these extreme situations,” he says. “The bottomline is you need to reduce the dependency of people to use their personal vehicles. This is also very important from the point of view of economic and disaster resilience. We are seeing these examples from across the world, in Sri Lanka, Pakistan…”