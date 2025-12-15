Bengaluru: Community pushback forces BDA to roll back stadium plans at Nandan Ground

The residents of Bengaluru’s Austin Town have won a major victory. Their sustained efforts have led to authorities dropping a plan to redevelop Nandan Football Ground which residents feared would keep the public out to favour paying users.

Nandan Football Ground is named after former football goalkeeper PK Nandan. In its 100-plus years of existence, the ground has produced footballers who went on to play in the Olympics such as Berland Anthony, Muhammad Kannayan, T Shanmugham, and Sarangapani Raman, who scored India’s first Olympic goal in 1948.

On December 4, Shanthinagar MLA and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Chairman NA Haris laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment. Days later, a poster appeared near the ground, announcing that the ground would be turned into a football stadium with turf. This led to fears that public access to the ground would be cut off, and sparked a campaign by the ground’s users.

Each day, Nandan Ground sees dozens of people who use the ground for recreation: families, children, athletes, elderly people playing sports, college students, working people and morning walkers.

Manoj, a police officer, said the open nature of the space is essential for their use. “There are military and army quarters around the area, and the ground is used for practice. We play volleyball, football, and cricket here because the space is open,” he said, adding that he was opposed to the redevelopment fearing that it would restrict public usage to a few hours a day.

Families also rely on the ground. Veena, a 43-year-old homemaker, said it is the only play space that is close to their house and Sundays often meant Nandan Football Ground.

“The ground is also used for sports day and drill practice, and Sundays are the most crowded. My children play here every day. If the ground is taken away, I will be sad,” she said.

Beyond recreation, the ground hosts festivals across religions, including Ganesh Chaturthi and Christmas, reflecting the neighbourhoods’ diversity.

Clifton also pointed out that the proposed redevelopment went against the binding order under which urban local bodies are required to preserve playgrounds such as Nandan Ground.

In February 2025, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government and all urban local bodies, including the BDA, to preserve and maintain parks, playgrounds, and open spaces in accordance with law. A bench of the then Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice MI Arun passed the order after authorities gave an undertaking to prevent encroachment and misuse of public recreational spaces, following a public interest litigation seeking their protection.

The court directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (now replaced by the GBA), the BDA, and 13 urban local bodies across Karnataka to manage these spaces as per the Karnataka Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985, which states that it was necessary to preserve existing playgrounds and parks and end the practice of converting them for other uses amid a growing demand for residential and commercial sites in urban areas.

Worried that the ground would be privatised and public access cut off, the ground’s users mobilised public opinion among the residents of Austin Town, Richmond Town, Neelasandra, Shanthinagar and Ulsoor. They contacted the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which said it had no role in the project and directed them to the BDA for answers.

"Citizens oppose this because Nandan Grounds is one of the last few open-access grounds left in the city. We want regular maintenance, not turfing that makes it inaccessible," said Clifton D'Rozario, lawyer and national secretary of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

The breakthrough came on the evening of December 13 when Haris contacted Clifton to inquire about the issue. "We brought it to his attention and BDA told us it's a turf ground. He said no, that won't happen," Clifton said.

Haris then visited the ground to meet with residents directly. "He said he'll come to our meeting on the ground and did a Facebook live where he promised everyone that there will be no turf and it will be a public ground," Clifton added.

Clifton said that improvements to basic amenities were discussed alongside the assurance about public access. During the visit, residents raised additional concerns regarding the ground, they requested for the construction of toilets and better cleaning of the ground.

After meeting residents on December 13, Haris confirmed that no turf would be laid and assured continued public access. He also assured that he would look into the public demand for toilets and other amenities for the ground.

"Overall, people are happy," Clifton said. "The fact that the community came together from different walks of life is what helped bring clarity on this issue."