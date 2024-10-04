Bengaluru colleges BIT, BMSCE, and MSRIT receive bomb threats

Three prominent colleges in Bengaluru—BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore Institute of Technology in Basavanagudi, and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Sadashivanagar— on Friday, October 4 received bomb threats through email around 1 PM. A similar bomb threat email was sent to the Sainik School in Bengaluru’s Ashok Nagar locality in September. However, no bomb was found during the search operation.

According to reports, police personnel are trying to trace the source of the bomb threat mail, which was sent to the three colleges. A case has been booked in Hanumantha Nagar Police Station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh B Jagalasar. Relatives, friends and family of the students gathered outside the three campuses in large numbers. Security measures have been stepped up.

Recently in May, eight schools in Bengaluru received similar bomb threat emails. The emails, sent at 12:20 am, claimed bombs had been placed in the school buildings. The threatening emails from a group called “Court.” School administrations quickly alerted the police upon receiving the threats. Bomb detection and disposal squads were immediately dispatched to the affected schools, which included Bengaluru Scottish School, Bhavan Bangalore School, Jain Heritage School, Deeksha High School, Edify Schools, Chitrakoota School, Gangothri International Public School, and Giridhanva School.

The source of these threats was traced to the same domain, 'beeble.com,' previously linked to bomb threats sent to 68 schools on December 1. The development had triggered tension across the city.

The Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat through email on September 28. Bengaluru Club, Lavelle Road, on August 7, also received a bomb hoax mail following which an FIR was registered. The mail mentioned many unrelated topics such as the names of Tamil Nadu's ruling party leaders.