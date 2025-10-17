Bengaluru college student fatally attacked by stalker in broad daylight

A 20-year-old college student was fatally attacked on Thursday afternoon, October 16, in broad daylight in Bengaluru. The suspect, a man in his early 20s, is currently on the run.

According to police, the perpetrator, riding a two-wheeler, had been following the student while she was returning home from college. Around 2.15 pm, near an Indira Canteen behind Mantri Sampige Square mall, he allegedly pulled out a knife and slit her throat before fleeing the scene.

Local residents rushed to the spot following the girl’s screams, but she was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Yamini Priya, a BPharma student at a private college in Banashankari.

Police said the suspect had been stalking Yamini for several days.

Yamini’s body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.