Bengaluru CJP protesters seek Pradhan’s exit, chant ‘Go back Godi media’

Nearly 500 people gathered at Freedom Park on Sunday, June 14, protesting against the NEET question paper leak, after a call given by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Although NEET was the focus, anger spilled over onto the Union government for its attitude towards criticism of its decisions and policies, and also on media houses which were perceived to be favourable to the Union government.

People began gathering at Freedom Park—the only place where protests are permitted by the police in Bengaluru—well before the protest was due to start at 4 pm.

After members of the press had set up their tripods in front of the stage, reporters from IANS and India Today were surrounded by protesters who chanted, "Godi media go back." The reporters did not respond to the slogans and after about five minutes, the chanting gradually subsided.

Starting with around 100 people, the number increased to around 500 despite a steady downpour drenching people who did not have raincoats or umbrellas. Organisers led the protest in reciting the Preamble of the Constitution in Kannada.

Although the call was given by the CJP as part of other similar protests held in Amritsar, Pune and Delhi, several Left student organisations lent support, as did others who were not part of any organisation but simply turned up out of frustration with the Union government’s inept handling of the irregularities in the CBSE evaluation process and the NEET question paper leaks.

Rahul Dayalu and his 10-year-old daughter Smaya stood side by side, right at the back of the knot of sloganeering protesters, holding umbrellas and sporting hand made posters hanging from their necks. They had come all the way from Mysuru just for the protest.

“When my cousin heard that the papers got leaked and that she had to write the exam again, she was very sad. So I came here to fight for her. I want these leaks to stop,” 10-year-old Smaaya told TNM. Her poster read “I am 10 But I still have my RIGHTS. #FAIREXAMS”

Rahul, a former IT employee, said, “I am here both for the girl in my family who wrote the exam this year and went through these difficulties, and for my daughter, who is 10. Once she comes of age and writes these exams, I would like this system to be corrected, to work well and work for the welfare of the students.”

His poster read “Am here for my daughter. #FAIREXAM #ZEROLEAK #HEMUSTGO”.