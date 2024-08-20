Bengaluru: Car overturns while giving way to ambulance, causes serial collision

A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the Electronics City flyover in Bengaluru on Monday, August 19, severely affecting traffic. The accident involved four vehicles and occurred when a car overturned while attempting to give way to a speeding ambulance. The incident, which took place at 5:36 pm, was captured on the rearview camera of a nearby vehicle and quickly went viral on social media.

The video, shared by X user Debnath Das, shows the ambulance trying to overtake several vehicles by squeezing through a narrow gap between a white sedan and another black car. The driver of the black car swerved to the left to make room for the ambulance but collided with a Yulu bike. The impact caused the car to topple onto its side, while the Yulu rider was thrown off the bike. The white sedan also crashed sideways into the divider, and the ambulance was forced to come to a halt.