Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA releases two videos of suspect, seeks citizen cooperation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast incident has released two videos of the alleged accused on its social media account and sought citizen's cooperation in identifying the suspect, an official said. The NIA has said that the identity of those who provide information about the suspect would remain confidential.

The 49-second first video shows the suspected bomber walking inside the BMTC bus and sitting on the seat. He gets up from the middle seat and moves towards the backside of the bus to avoid the CCTV camera. He is then seen sleeping in the backseat and later gets down from the bus.