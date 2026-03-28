Bengaluru: Cab driver burnt alive after lorry hits parked vehicle

A 23-year-old cab driver died in a road accident in Bengaluru after a 16-wheeler lorry crashed into his vehicle in the early hours of Friday, March 27. The incident occurred around 1.15 am in the Kurubarahalli area.

The victim, identified as Ambadas, was sleeping inside his CNG-powered Maruti Suzuki Ertiga when the accident took place. According to preliminary information, an overloaded lorry carrying steel lost control while descending a sloping stretch of road and rammed into the stationary car.

The impact triggered a fire, suspected to have been caused by the ignition of the CNG tank. The flames spread rapidly, trapping Ambadas inside the vehicle. He sustained severe burn injuries and died at the scene before any rescue efforts could reach him.

Fire and emergency services personnel were alerted and rushed to the spot. They brought the blaze under control and later recovered the charred remains of the victim from the vehicle.

The lorry driver, identified as Deepak Yadav, was travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Sunkadakatte and was reportedly following a route suggested by Google Maps at the time of the accident. He sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. According to media reports, police said the stretch of road where the crash occurred is steep and narrow, making it difficult for heavy vehicles to navigate.

This article was written by a student intern working with TNM.