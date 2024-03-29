Bengaluru cab driver assaults passengers over insistence on taking toll road

A 37-year-old Bengaluru resident named Mohit Kher and his father were assaulted by a cab driver due to their insistence on taking the toll road while en route from the Kempegowda International airport to Koramangala. Following Mohit's complaint, the police arrested the 25-year-old cab driver, Devaraj Naik. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 26.

According to Mohit, he hired the taxi from Kempegowda International Airport to NGV, Koramangala, on Tuesday night. During the journey, the driver deviated from the main route onto an isolated road, causing concern for Mohit and his family. When Mohit requested the driver to return to the main road, citing concerns over safety, the driver refused saying he did not have a FastTag or cash for the toll payment.