Bengaluru: BWSSB bans drinking water usage for car washing, gardening, construction

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar told TNM that people can use treated water for the same and the BWSSB has no objection to it. When asked how the BWSSB will monitor the enforcement of such a ban, he said, “We will have our officers doing random checks. We have no objection to the usage of treated water for any of these purposes. The ban will be in place till the end of summer.”

The officer added that the BWSSB was working on augmenting the water supply and they hoped some relief would be available by the first week of April.

BWSSB has collected information on the ongoing construction projects in the city. The chairman said that the board will hold meetings with the builders about the usage of drinking water for construction. He added that treated water would be provided for construction projects and for the maintenance of public parks in the city.