Bengaluru bus shelter worth Rs 10 lakh goes missing from Cunningham Road

In a bizarre incident, a partially-constructed bus stop on the bustling Cunningham Road in Bengaluru, costing Rs 10 lakh, vanished within a week after it was installed. The stainless steel structure, equipped with chairs, roofs, and poles, was situated behind the Bengaluru city police commissioner's office, approximately 1 km from Vidhana Soudha.
The bus stop was put in place on August 21 but was reported missing on August 28. The incident was reported to the police more than a month later, on September 30. N Ravi Reddy, the associate vice-president of the company responsible for constructing BMTC bus shelters, filed a complaint with the High Grounds police.
In his complaint, Reddy stated that upon discovering the disappearance, he and his team contacted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, who denied any involvement or knowledge of the incident. A case has been registered by the police under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code, and they are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby buildings to identify the individuals responsible for the theft.