Bengaluru bus shelter worth Rs 10 lakh goes missing from Cunningham Road

In a bizarre incident, a partially-constructed bus stop on the bustling Cunningham Road in Bengaluru, costing Rs 10 lakh, vanished within a week after it was installed. The stainless steel structure, equipped with chairs, roofs, and poles, was situated behind the Bengaluru city police commissioner's office, approximately 1 km from Vidhana Soudha.

The bus stop was put in place on August 21 but was reported missing on August 28. The incident was reported to the police more than a month later, on September 30. N Ravi Reddy, the associate vice-president of the company responsible for constructing BMTC bus shelters, filed a complaint with the High Grounds police.