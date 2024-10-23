Bengaluru building collapse: Owner arrested, contractor detained

Bengaluru’s Hennur police arrested Bhuvan Reddy, the owner of the multi-storey building that collapsed on October 22, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuring several others. The building contractor, Muniyappa, has been detained for further investigation into potential violations.

The collapse, which occurred at around 3:40 pm in Anjanadri Layout, left several individuals trapped under the debris. Rescue teams managed to save 18 people from the rubble. However, five workers lost their lives: Aarman (26), Tripal (35), and Mohamed Sahil (19) from Bihar, as well as Sathya Raju (25) and Shankar, whose age is yet to be confirmed.

The police registered a case based on a complaint by Mohammed, a 27-year-old laborer who survived the incident. FIR has been filed under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, BBMP act and Real Estate Regulatory Authority act for culpable homicide, rash and negligent, public nuisance and endangering life or personal safety of others.

Those injured in the incident include Jagadevi (45), Rasheed (28), Nagaraju (25), Ramesh Kumar (28), Harman (22), and Ayaj, all of whom are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar inspected the site along with Karnataka Labour Minister Santhosh Lad and BBMP chief Tushar Girinath.

DK Shivakumar said that the building, located on a 60/40 site, did not have the necessary approvals for the additional floors that were being constructed. According to officials the extra three floors in the six storied building were constructed without proper authorisation.

The police said that the contractor, who built four floors, has been taken into custody to determine the violations.