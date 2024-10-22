Bengaluru building collapse: Nine rescued, search on for more trapped workers

Nine workers have been rescued and the search is on for the remaining people trapped in the debris of a building that collapsed in Bengaluru amid heavy rain on Tuesday, October 22.

While nine people have been rescued, rescue personnel are looking for five more people including women and children, who are still trapped in the debris, DG Fire Services Prashant Kumar Thakur has said.

KR Pura MLA Byrathi Basavaraj told the media that the rescued people had been taken to hospital.

The six-storey building in Babusapalya collapsed on Tuesday evening amid heavy rainfall in the city.

Thakur also said that rescue workers had recovered the body of one person identified as Arman (25) from Bihar.

He said that around 80 police personnel and around 100 fire and safety officers, NDRF and SDRF personnel are working to rescue the trapped workers. Sniffer dogs too have been roped in to find the workers.

Basavaraj also said that poor construction quality was responsible for such incidents. He said that two unauthorised floors had been built and said that action would be taken against those responsible.

CCTV footage of the collapse shows the pillars propping up the building give way, after which the builds keels to one side.

More rains

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner has declared a holiday for anganwadis and all schools, including those which are privately run, on Wednesday, October 23, on account of forecast of more rain over Bengaluru during the next two days.

The Department of IT and BT has written to IT BT and other private companies recommending that they allow their employees to work from home on Wednesday.