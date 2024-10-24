Bengaluru building collapse: Death toll rises to 8, BBMP suspends engineer

The death toll from the building collapse in Bengaluru’s Babusapalya has risen to eight, with six more bodies recovered during the ongoing search and rescue efforts. The incident occurred on October 22, during heavy rainfall, trapping 21 labourers from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka in the rubbles. CCTV footage shows the building’s first floor collapsing and the entire six-story structure falling apart.

A night-long rescue operation, involving the NDRF, SDRF, police, and fire services, is still underway to save those trapped in the rubble. The victims include workers from different states, with some bodies identified as those of Mohamed Arman, Mohammed Sahil, Srian Kirupal, Solo Paswan, Manikantan, Sathyaraju, Tulasi Reddy, and Pulchan Yadav. Authorities believe that two more, namely Gajendra and Elumalai, are still buried under the debris.

Seven other labourers have been rescued and are being treated at three city hospitals. The workers under treatment include Jagadevi, Okil Pashwan, Nagaraju, Ramesh Kumar, Arman, and Ayaz.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also announced Rs 5,00,000 each for the families of the deceased.

According to a report by The Hindu, the building was illegal and constructed on ‘B’ kharab land, and officials revealed that the structure lacked proper permits. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued three notices to stop the construction, but the builder continued regardless. It was initially believed that only two extra floors were built illegally, but further investigation revealed that the entire structure was unauthorised.

Following the collapse, BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer Vinay K was suspended and an FIR was filed against the builder. The complaint, filed by one of the injured labourers named Mohammed Arshad, alleges that substandard materials were used and no safety measures were provided for the workers. Three people have been arrested: Muniraju Reddy, the building’s owner; his son, Bhuvan Reddy; and contractor Muniyappa.

The three have been charged under Sections 100 (culpable homicide), 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a and b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 270 (public nuisance) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sections 326 (violation of act), 327 (violation of rules) and 328 (violation of regulations) of The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act and section 3 (prior registration of real estate project) of Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act were also invoked.

The Karnataka Lokayukta also registered a suo motu case and began an investigation. Justice BS Patil and his team inspected the collapsed structure and pointed out severe negligence by BBMP officials, revealing that the building had been under construction for two years without proper approvals or intervention from the authorities.

Speaking to reporters, Justice BS Patil said, "We were told the construction had been ongoing for two years, yet BBMP officials took no action to halt it. No notices were issued until four floors had already been built. These are our initial findings…We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness. From the highest-ranking officials to the lowest, everyone involved will be held accountable.”