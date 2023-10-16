Bengaluru builder’s house raided, IT officials seize Rs 40 crore

Income Tax officials conducted raids at several locations in Karnataka on Sunday, October 15, and reportedly seized Rs 40 crore from a builder identified as Santosh Krishnappa. These raids commenced on October 12 and are still ongoing in a few places, with the majority of them concentrated in Bengaluru.

Builder Santosh Krishnappa's residence in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar was searched by 15 officers. The raid began at 6 am on October 14 and concluded the next day. During the questioning, Krishnappa allegedly claimed that the unaccounted money belonged BML Kantharaju, a former MLC. Kantharaju denied the allegation.

While initial reports said that Santosh was a contractor, it was confirmed by the BBMP Contractors Association to TNM that he is a builder but not a member of the Karnataka Contractors Association (KCA). KCA working president Manjunath said, “A series of raids are happening with an attempt to connect it to the contractors association. Ambikapathy was not involved in contract work for years. He is now being removed as a member. Santosh Krishnappa is not a part of the association. We don't have any idea about the money in this case. He was only a sub-contractor taking up contract work through others," he said.