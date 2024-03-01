Bengaluru: Blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield leaves at least 4 injured

At least four persons have been reported to be injured in a blast at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield. The incident took place on Friday, March 1. HAL police told TNM that the cause behind the blast is yet under investigation.

Police, firefighters, bomb squad, and forensic teams have reached the spot and the first reports of the incident say that the entire area has been cordoned off. News has also emerged that three staff members and one customer have been injured in the blast.

The police are verifying the identity cards found at the location and efforts are being made to remove all inflammable material from the kitchen.

Rameshwaram Cafe is a well-known dosa place with several branches across the city. Founded in 2021 by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the cafe draws massive crowds throughout the day and is popular for the crispy dosas, medhu vadas, filter coffee and other south Indian delicacies. It is also known for functioning from 6:30 am to 1 am everyday. Several celebrities, including former Masterchef Australia chef Gary Mehigan, have visited the cafe.

This is a developing story.