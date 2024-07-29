Bengaluru bikers kick door of moving car, three arrested

In a bizarre scuffle that resembled scenes from the video game RoadRash, bikers on two different vehicles attacked a moving car on a public road at Silk Board junction. A video of the incident was shared on July 26, which went viral on social media. Three people have been arrested after a self-initiated complaint was filed at the SG Palya police station. Whereabouts of two other accused remain unknown.

The video shows a total of five people, on two different vehicles, riding without helmets and arguing with the car driver on the flyover. They can be seen throwing hands and flanking the front of the car while doing free-wheeling on their two-wheelers. The accused could also be seen raising their legs and kicking the front door of the car before continuing to do the stunt. The video was captured from the dashboard of another car moving on the road.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused were identified as Bharkath, Sanjay, Shoheb and two unidentified persons. The incident happened on July 24 at around 6 pm. They have been booked under Sections 125 (endangering life), 190 (unlawful assembly), 281 (rash driving), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.