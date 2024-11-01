Bengaluru: Bike-borne men attack family travelling by car, 5-yr-old suffers head injury

In a disturbing incident late on October 30 night, a five-year-old boy was injured when two men attacked a family of four travelling by car in Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru. The assault, which occurred near the Maaramma Temple in Choodasandra around 9.30 pm, left the young child with head injuries, requiring three stitches.

The incident was captured on camera. The police have arrested one of the accused who is identified as Krishna Moorthy (24). Searches are underway to apprehend the other accused who is reportedly a cab driver. Police have confirmed that it was the absconding cab driver who hit the five-year-old with a stone.

The incident prompted outrage as the boy’s father Anoop George, a 39-year-old IT professional, shared a video of the attack on social media platform, X.

Speaking to TNM, Anoop said that the incident took place when they were returning home from last-minute Diwali shopping. He said that two men on a two-wheeler blocked their path, demanding he roll down the car window. Without provocation, the attackers then struck the rear window with a stone, he claimed.

https://x.com/AnoopKalekattil/status/1851666330484621647

“My son and daughter were in the backseat when the attack occurred and my son had to get stitches on his forehead. He was discharged and is doing okay now but all of us are traumatised from the incident,” Anoop said.

Following the assault, Anoop and his wife attempted to confront the attackers, who fled when a few passersby began to gather at the scene.

“They were trying to stop another car which was in front of us but that car didn't stop. Then the two stopped their vehicle in front of our car and kept asking me to get down. When I tried to get past them, one of them threw a stone at the back window and the shattered glass injured my son,” he said.

Anoop filed an official complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police on October 31. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bangalore Penal Code (BPC), including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 324(4) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

According to sources, Anoop allegedly hit a cab driver’s car and tried fleeing away. The detained accused Krishna Moorthy who observed this tried helping the cab driver in chasing down the car. When the cab driver confronted Anoop, he tried to run away again as a result he threw a stone at the car.