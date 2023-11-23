Bengaluru: Bescom online bill payment to be hit for three days

The online services of all five Escoms in Karnataka such as payment of electricity bills, name change, new connections, and tariff change will not be available for the consumers for three days starting from November 24 to 26, 2023 in 98 cities and towns due to migration of software.

“The upgradation works of both hardware and software have been taken up. The same will be migrated to new software, due to this online services will not be available to the consumers in 98 cities and towns including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharawad, Belagavi, Mangaluru and Kalaburagi,” said a Bescom press release.

During these three days, online services like payment of electricity bills, news service connections, name change, tariff change, and load change will not be available. “Consumers and contractors have been requested to plan their electricity-related works accordingly,” the release stated.