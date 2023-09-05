Bengaluru-based start-up Phablecare goes off the grid, hundreds of employees unpaid

Garvit*, who was hired in January 2023, said that he was asked to relocate to Bengaluru from Singapore. “They asked me to join them at their new office space in January. But I wasn’t paid my salary for January through mid-February. They had also promised severance pay for 15 days (limited severance because Garvit was on probation). They have to pay me Rs 1.6 lakhs apart from the promised relocation bonus. I was also not reimbursed for a business trip I had taken during my tenure as their employee,” Garvit said. All the employees who spoke to TNM alleged that they are individually owed over a lakh as compensation for three months.