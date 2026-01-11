Bengaluru bank manager murder not impulsive, husband had hired hitman, police say

The investigation into the shooting of a Bengaluru bank employee has widened beyond the victim’s husband, with police now detaining a Salem-based petty criminal who allegedly assisted in planning the crime.

The man, identified as Moulesh, was brought to Bengaluru on a transit remand. Police said his detention points to a deeper, premeditated conspiracy behind the murder of Bhuvaneshwari, an assistant manager at Union Bank of India’s Basaveshwaranagar branch.

Bhuvaneshwari was shot dead on December 23 in the Industrial Town area. Her husband, Balamurugan (40), a software engineer, surrendered soon after and was arrested.

The couple, married since 2011, had been living separately for over a year and shared two children. While police initially believed marital discord had led to the killing, subsequent interrogation revealed that Balamurugan had allegedly made elaborate plans to eliminate his wife, including attempts to hire a contract killer through online platforms.

Investigators say Balamurugan travelled to Salem weeks before the murder and met Moulesh at a hotel, offering him Rs 1.5 lakh to carry out the killing and giving him a pistol. He allegedly instructed that the act be committed in an area without CCTV coverage. Moulesh then travelled to Bengaluru, conducted reconnaissance near the victim’s office and along her regular commute and told Balamurugan he needed a few days to track her movements.

However, the plan fell through after Moulesh abruptly returned to Tamil Nadu without carrying out the killing. Police said Balamurugan then decided to execute the murder himself.

The probe has further revealed that Balamurugan had procured two weapons, one of which is believed to have been taken back to Tamil Nadu by Moulesh. Police began tracing the missing firearm, which led them to uncover his alleged involvement.

Police had earlier said the couple separated following misunderstandings and that Balamurugan suspected his wife of an affair, while she was pushing for legal separation. Matters escalated after he received a divorce notice four months ago.

With Moulesh now in custody, the Magadi Road police are questioning him to establish his precise role and to identify others whom Balamurugan may have contacted while searching for a hitman online. Police are also probing the source of the illegal weapons.