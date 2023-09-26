Bengaluru bandh passes peacefully, cops corral protesters in Freedom Park

Pro-Kannada groups along with farmers' organisations and Aam Aadmi Party converged at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Tuesday, September 26 under the banner of Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The bandh that was called on Tuesday, passed off peacefully, with a partial response. While transport services were up and running, the city remained largely shut. Police presence remained high in the city and police imposed section 144 of CrPC and deployed a large force to keep the protesters in check.

With a resounding chorus of "Cauvery namma hakku (Cauvery is our right)," demonstrators rolled on the ground. A member of the Jaya Karnataka Janapara Vedike went on to grip a stone between his teeth and balanced an empty plate on his head. He said, “There’s no water to grow crops. We are in dire situation of eating stones.” In a provocative gesture, a faction of pro-Kannada activists organised a mock funeral procession for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Ramanagara. Malvalli and Mandya towns also experienced a bandh, with most of the shops shut down.